Arsene Wenger: English players may be 'masters' of diving

Dele Alli is booked by Jon Moss on Sunday

English players may be the "masters" of diving, says Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Tottenham's Dele Alli was booked for diving in Sunday's draw at Liverpool.

Team-mate Harry Kane was accused of diving by Reds defender Virgil van Dijk in winning a penalty.

Wenger said: "I remember there were tremendous cases here when foreign players did it, but the English players have learned very quickly and they might even be the masters now."

The Frenchman said in November that Raheem Sterling "dives well" following Arsenal's 3-1 defeat at Manchester City.

Wenger, whose side face Spurs in the Premier League at Wembley on Saturday, said: "I don't tell my players to dive at all. We have to get diving out of the game.

"Sometimes players play a little bit with the rules. How far can you go? That is down to the referees."