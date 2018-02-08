Mauricio Pochettino backs Newport County promotion bid

Mauricio Pochettino gives instructions to substitute Dele Alli as opposite number Mike Flynn takes off Ben White at Wembley

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says he hopes Newport County get promoted from League Two.

The Welsh club impressed Pochettino over 180 FA Cup minutes that ended as Spurs won 2-0 in their fourth round replay at Wembley.

Dan Butler's own goal and Erik Lamela gave Spurs victory after a late Harry Kane goal saved them at Rodney Parade.

"I hope they win games and fight to be in the play-off to go to League One," Pochettino told BBC Sport Wales.

Pochettino has told Newport boss Michael Flynn to stay in contact after striking up a rapport with him.

Mauricio Pochettino poses with young fans at Newport in January, 2018

"Our relationship was fantastic at the game in Newport," said the Argentine.

"It is always good to meet people and learn from each other.

"It's a good opportunity to have a good chat and a glass of wine.

"I hope and I wish for Newport that they start to win games and get to the play-offs and fight to be in League One."

'Humbled' by Pochettino praise'

Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur is tackled by Joss Labadie at Wembley

Flynn, who signed a new contract with the Exiles on the morning of the replay, securing his future until 2020, has urged his players to ensure they visit Wembley again this season, via the League Two play-offs.

"It was an unbelievable occasion for the club and our fans and I am so proud of my players, they worked their socks off," he said.

"I've said to the players, the Cup is gone, we've got 15 games left and we need to get back on the winning trail.

"We are humbled about the things Mauricio has said about us.

"I don't know how much these two games have taken out of us… I am hoping the FA Cup is out of our system.

"The challenge is we've been here once, now I want them to come back for the play-off final at the end of the season."