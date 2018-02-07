BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-0 Newport County: Michael Flynn 'very proud' of Newport players

Newport County boss Michael Flynn admits Tottenham's first goal deflated his side but nonetheless says he is "very proud" of how they played after they lost 2-0 at Wembley.

