BBC Sport - FA Cup: Erik Lamela slots Spurs into two-goal lead against Newport
Lamela slots Spurs into two-goal lead
- From the section FA Cup
Erik Lamela gives Tottenham a two-goal lead against League Two side Newport County in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.
LIVE: Follow live text coverage and in-play clips here.
Watch all of the goals from the FA Cup fourth-round replays here.
Available to UK users only.
