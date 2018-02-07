BBC Sport - FA Cup: Unfortunate Dan Butler own goal gives Spurs early lead over Newport

Unfortunate own goal gives Spurs early lead

  • From the section FA Cup

Newport County's Dan Butler sees his attempted clearance deflect into his own net to give Tottenham an early lead in their fourth round FA Cup replay.

LIVE: Follow live text coverage and in-play clips here.

Watch all of the goals from the FA Cup fourth-round replays here.

Available to UK users only.

FA Cup video

Video

Unfortunate own goal gives Spurs early lead

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Lamela slots Spurs into two-goal lead

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Watch all nine goals from Swansea's FA Cup win

Video

Henderson sets up potential Spurs tie for Rochdale

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

'Lovely goal' - Carroll curls in Swansea's seventh

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Swansea City 8-1 Notts County

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Rochdale 1-0 Millwall

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Birmingham City 1-4 Huddersfield Town (aet)

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Carvalhal delighted with Swansea attitude

Video

Magpies 'punished' by the better team - Nolan

Video

Fourth Round

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Cardiff 0-2 Manchester City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Was Silva's thunderous strike correctly ruled out for Man City?

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Sensational Alonso free-kick puts Chelsea in control

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Batshuayi's deflected effort doubles Chelsea's lead

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Cider with Jose, bouncing fans & the worst corner ever

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Newport County 1-1 Tottenham

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Liverpool 2-3 West Brom

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Wigan 2-0 West Ham

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Notts County 1-1 Swansea

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: MK Dons 0-1 Coventry

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Peterborough Utd 1-5 Leicester City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Huddersfield 1-1 Birmingham City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Hull City 2-1 Nottingham Forest

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Millwall 2-2 Rochdale

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Southampton 1-0 Watford

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Middlesbrough 0-1 Brighton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Sheffield United 1-0 Preston

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Yeovil Town 0-4 Manchester United

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Reading

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

FA Cup & chill - Copa90 stars Poet & Vuj take on Lawro

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

'It was life or death' - Yeovil boss on horrific crash

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Blake recalls Cardiff's famous FA Cup win over Man City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

'I've had a few texts from Thierry Henry' - Newport boss ready for Spurs visit

  • From the section Newport
Video

'It would be a massive privilege to play here'

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 1-1 Norwich (5-3 pens)

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

VAR system is a shambles - Shearer

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Referees must wait before making decisions - Conte

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Wigan 3-0 Bournemouth

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Swansea 2-1 Wolves

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

'What a moment' - Lewis' late leveller for Norwich

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Elder secures Wigan's cup upset against Bournemouth

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Batshuayi's calm finish gives Chelsea the lead

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

'High-class' Ayew goal puts Swansea ahead

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Iheanacho scores first VAR goal in England

  • From the section FA Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Beechcroft pitch

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired