BBC Sport - FA Cup: Unfortunate Dan Butler own goal gives Spurs early lead over Newport
Unfortunate own goal gives Spurs early lead
- From the section FA Cup
Newport County's Dan Butler sees his attempted clearance deflect into his own net to give Tottenham an early lead in their fourth round FA Cup replay.
