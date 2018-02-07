Lowland League club Edusport Academy have targeted a place in the Scottish Premiership by 2025 as they launch a £25-per-year online membership scheme.

Owner Chris Ewing is following the example of Ebbsfleet United, who were taken over in 2007 by fans raising £700,000 online. Through OurFootballClub.com, members will have a say in the Scottish club's new set-up.