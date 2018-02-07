Riyad Mahrez: PFA chief wants Leicester dispute settled 'as soon as possible'

Riyad Mahrez (left) Mahrez joined Leicester from French club Le Havre in the January transfer window of 2014

Riyad Mahrez and Leicester should aim to resolve their dispute "as soon as possible", says players' union chief Gordon Taylor.

The 26-year-old midfielder has not played for the club since a move to leaders Manchester City fell through during the January transfer window.

The 2016 PFA Player of the Year had handed in a transfer request.

The PFA has offered to be a mediator, and Taylor said: "If the issue needs us to help then the offer has been made."

He also told BBC Sport that the PFA had been in touch with both the club and the Algeria midfielder. Taylor added: "Leicester are looking to be patient and understanding.

"We hope the player will appreciate the situation as it is at the moment. The sooner this is sorted out the better for everyone.

"But sometimes these things can take a short time and other times a lot longer."

Taylor referred to similar cases in which the PFA had been mediator, including Luis Suarez's attempt to force a move to Arsenal from Liverpool in 2013, and the situation involving ex-West Brom striker Peter Odemwingie, who drove to west London and parked his car outside Loftus Road in the hope of a transfer to QPR, in the same year.

Attacking midfielder Mahrez, who has scored 35 goals and contributed 24 assists in 127 top-flight appearances, has frequently been linked with a move since Leicester's title win in 2016, with Italian side Roma having three bids rejected last summer.

Asked whether he had sympathy with the Foxes' situation, Taylor added: "Of course. That's the only way you can be called in as a mediator, if you are prepared to listen to all sides."

'Leicester put him on the map'

Former Tottenham, Southampton and QPR boss Harry Redknapp on BBC Radio 5 live

"Whoever is advising Mahrez is giving him the wrong advice.

"Leicester put him on the map; he came in as an unknown. He's done a great job and they are going to get big money for him.

"But they don't want to sell him at the moment and he's got to accept that and honour his contract.

"He's definitely going about it the wrong way. He's got to get back to training and get on with it."