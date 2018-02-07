Thomas Christiansen: Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani 'made mistake' appointing Dane

Thomas Christiansen won 15 of his 35 games in charge of Leeds United

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has apologised to supporters for appointing Thomas Christiansen as boss.

The 44-year-old was sacked on Sunday after eight months in charge, with Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom appointed in his place.

"I did a mistake and I am sorry. I apologise for the lack of results," the Italian told Sky Sports News.

"At the same time I ask them to support Leeds because we need to believe as the season is still young."

Danish-born Christiansen, a former Barcelona and Spain striker, replaced Garry Monk at Elland Road and won five of his first seven league matches to take Leeds to the top of the Championship table in September.

However, a run of four defeats in five in October checked their promotion bid and he was dismissed after Saturday's defeat against Cardiff extended their winless run to seven games in all competitions and left them 10th, seven points off the play-offs.

Radrizzani, who targeted a top-six finish at the start of the season, added that Heckingbottom, who has been handed an 18-month contract, is someone "who knows the territory".

The former Darlington, Bradford and Barnsley defender, 40, guided the Tykes to a double of promotion from League One via the play-offs and the Johnstone's Paint Trophy in 2015-16,

The Oakwell side finished 14th in the Championship last season, but Heckingbottom left the club 21st in the table after signing a new rolling contract only last week.