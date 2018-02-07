BBC Sport - Mid-Ulster Cup Final highlights: Glenavon beat wasteful Newry
Glenavon beat wasteful Newry in Mid-Ulster Cup final
- From the section Irish
Glenavon win their first Mid-Ulster Cup since 2011 as they come from behind to beat a profligate Newry City 3-1 in the final at the Newry Showgrounds.
Keith Johnston put Newry ahead on three minutes but Andy McGrory levelled from a penalty before half-time with Stephen McCavitt and Jack O'Mahony netting for Glenavon in the second half.
