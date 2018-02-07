Scotland: Malky Mackay among names being considered for managerial vacancy

SFA performance director Malky Mackay is being considered for Scotland's managerial vacancy

Scotland's performance director Malky Mackay is being considered for the national side's managerial vacancy - despite previously being ruled out.

Former SFA chief executive Stewart Regan had rejected the possibility of Mackay succeeding Gordon Strachan.

However, Mackay is now being considered for the role, as the governing body also seeks a new chief executive.

The SFA has spoken to a number of managerial candidates, including former Scotland boss Walter Smith.

Mackay took interim charge of Scotland for the friendly against the Netherlands last November.

Smith, 69, has not been in football since leaving Rangers in 2011.

The former Everton and Rangers manager, who was assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson for a short spell in 1986, took over as Scotland boss when he succeeded Berti Vogts in 2004.

Last month, Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill rejected the chance to succeed Strachan, describing being offered the job as "a huge honour" but that it was not at "the right time" in his career.