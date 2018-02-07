BBC Sport - Offside or not - the call that frustrated Partick's Alan Archibald
Offside or not - the call that frustrated Archibald
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Partick Thistle thought they had taken the lead against Rangers, only for Ryan Edwards' effort to be ruled offside, much to the frustration of manager Alan Archibald. His side went on to lose 2-0, but was it the right decision?
