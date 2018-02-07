Manager Mike Flynn signs Newport County contact extension until 2020

Mike Flynn shouts instructions to his players
Mike Flynn is a former Newport County midfielder

Mike Flynn will stay Newport County manager until June 2020 after signing a contract extension on enhanced wages.

He guided them to League Two survival after taking over during their 2016-17 battle against relegation.

This season, Flynn has made them promotion challengers and taken them to a fourth round FA Cup replay against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Newport drew 1-1 with Spurs at Rodney Parade and Flynn's new deal was announced on the day of the replay.

Flynn said: "I'm delighted that the board have agreed to improve my current deal.

"I've always said I want to build a club and not a team and the increase in my tenure helps achieve that goal."

