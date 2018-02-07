BBC Sport - Rangers score a goal in six passes, in 11 seconds, against Partick Thistle
Six passes, 11 seconds - Rangers' end-to-end goal
- From the section Scottish
Rangers' Josh Windass caps a sweeping end-to-end move that involved six passes and took only 11 seconds in the 2-0 Scottish Premiership win over Partick Thistle.
