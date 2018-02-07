Matt Miazga: Chelsea player fined by Vitesse Arnhem for grabbing opponent's groin

Matt Miazga played two games for Chelsea before he was loaned out to Vitesse Arnham

Chelsea's Matt Miazga has been fined by Vitesse Arnhem, where he plays on loan, for squeezing the private parts of Heerenveen's Denzel Dumfries.

The 22-year-old centre-back committed the act during January's 1-1 draw.

Miazga's team-mate Tim Matavz elbowed the same opponent - he was also fined by the club and given a four-match suspension by the Dutch FA.

Vitesse said: "We have fined both because it doesn't fit with the concept of fair play at the club."

United States international Miazga joined the Blues from New York Red Bulls in January 2016 for £3.5m and was then loaned to Vitesse at the start of the 2016-17 season.