Kilmarnock: Mystery donor helps fans reach £100,000 needed for director

Kilmarnock fans are raising funds to have a supporter-director on the board

A mystery donor has helped the Killie Trust reach the £100,000 investment target required to have a supporter-director on Kilmarnock's board.

The trust says the "front funder", who wishes to remain anonymous, offered to make up any shortfall from donations.

"Without their support and the ongoing contributions of our regular and one-off donors, a supporter-director would not have been achievable at this point," Trust chairman Jim Thomson said.

The total was reached in nine months.

"This is a fantastic achievement by the supporters," Thomson said.

But, with the shortfall being bridged through an agreement with the trust for an interest-free loan, he stressed that fund-raising would continue.

"The front-funding agreement is money that must be repaid and therefore it is essential that fans maintain their subscriptions or sign up to Trust in Killie," Thomson said.

Steve Clarke (right) is earning plaudits for his side's on-field performances

"Trust in Killie is not a one-off campaign to achieve a supporter-director but an ongoing revenue stream for the club for years to come.

"This is really just the beginning and, moving forward, Trust in Killie needs as many subscribers and donors as possible."

Kilmarnock in December announced a trading profit of nearly £1m for the financial year to June.

Meanwhile, under new manager Steve Clarke, their team sit seventh in the Scottish Premiership after only one defeat in nine games.

"We have informed the directors of Kilmarnock Football Club that we have reached the initial target," Thomson added.

"We are now looking forward to working with the football club over the next few weeks and playing our part in many of the very positive changes that have been taking place recently."