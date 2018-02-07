Oxford United Women to bid for WSL 2 licence for 2018-19 season

Oxford United women celebrate a goal in WSL
Oxford United Women have played in WSL 2 since its inception

Oxford United Women FC will apply for a Women's Super League Two licence for the 2018-19 season.

The club had initially opted against bidding for a tier two licence as part of the WSL's proposed restructure.

But Oxford, currently in WSL 2, hope to raise additional funds to help realise the ambition of being a full-time WSL 1 club within three to five years.

Oxford United chairman Darryl Eales has also agreed to continue his current financial support for the women's side.

