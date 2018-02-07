Morgan Ferrier: Boreham Wood re-sign Dagenham striker for club-record fee

Morgan Ferrier (left) scored eight goals in 30 appearances for Dagenham this term

Boreham Wood have re-signed striker Morgan Ferrier from National League rivals Dagenham & Redbridge for a club-record fee on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old was the club's top scorer last season with 11 league goals but joined the Daggers in June after rejecting a new deal with the Wood.

They received a fee set by tribunal for Ferrier as he is under the age of 24.

"There were a few things going on at Dagenham and the opportunity arose for me to leave," he told the club website.

Wood chairman Danny Hunter added: "If I wasn't quite sure that we'd make the play-offs 24 hours ago, I'm now more than convinced that with Morgan added to this squad we will not only make the play-offs, but we'll go very close to finishing in the top three."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.