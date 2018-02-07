BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Glentoran 2-1 Ballinamallard United
Red card row as Glens beat nine-man Mallards
- From the section Irish
Bottom club Ballinamallard United have two men sent off as they fall to a 2-1 defeat at Glentoran.
The big talking point was the dismissal of Mallards keeper Richard Brush when his side was 1-0 up.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired