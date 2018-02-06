BBC Sport - Swansea 8-1 Notts County: Carlos Carvalhal delighted with Swans attitude
Carvalhal delighted with Swansea attitude
- From the section Swansea
Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal is pleased with the attitude of his side after they recorded their biggest margin of victory at the Liberty Stadium with an 8-1 win over Notts County.
MATCH REPORT: Swansea 8-1 Notts County
