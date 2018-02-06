BBC Sport - Swansea 8-1 Notts County: Carlos Carvalhal delighted with Swans attitude

Carvalhal delighted with Swansea attitude

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal is pleased with the attitude of his side after they recorded their biggest margin of victory at the Liberty Stadium with an 8-1 win over Notts County.

MATCH REPORT: Swansea 8-1 Notts County

