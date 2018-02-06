BBC Sport - FA Cup: Ian Henderson sets up potential Spurs tie for Rochdale
Henderson sets up potential Spurs tie for Rochdale
- From the section FA Cup
Ian Henderson puts Rochdale 1-0 up against Millwall with a tight finish at the near post in their FA Cup fourth round replay, the winners of this tie could entertain Tottenham in the fifth round.
