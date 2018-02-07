Spanish Copa del Rey - 2nd Leg
Sevilla2Leganés0

Sevilla 2-0 Leganés (agg 2-1)

Sevilla reached the Copa del Rey final through Franco Vazquez's winner
Sevilla reached their second Copa del Rey final in three seasons with a dramatic 2-1 aggregate win over La Liga rivals Leganes.

Leganes produced a major shock by beating Real Madrid in the last eight and hoped their slender 1-0 lead from the first leg against Sevilla would help them reach their first major final.

However, that advantage disappeared after 15 minutes when Joaquin Correa slotted a loose ball into an empty net from close range.

Sevilla, who lost the 2016 final to Barcelona, nicked the tie in the closing stages after Franco Vazquez smashed into the net from a tight angle in the 89th minute.

They will play either Valencia or holders Barcelona, who lead 1-0 going into Thursday's second leg, in the final on 21 April

Line-ups

Sevilla

  • 1Rico
  • 16Jesús Navas
  • 25Mercado
  • 5Lenglet
  • 18Escudero
  • 15N'Zonzi
  • 10BanegaSubstituted forPizarroat 84'minutes
  • 17SarabiaSubstituted forLayúnat 74'minutes
  • 22Vázquez
  • 11Correa
  • 20MurielSubstituted forRamírezat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Layún
  • 7Mesa
  • 9Ben Yedder
  • 13Soria
  • 14Pizarro
  • 21Martín Pareja
  • 23Ramírez

Leganés

  • 13Champagne
  • 2Román TrigueroSubstituted forMantovaniat 84'minutes
  • 3Bustinza
  • 22Siovas
  • 15Rico
  • 17ErasoSubstituted forBrasanacat 58'minutes
  • 21Pérez
  • 8Appelt Pires
  • 10El Zhar
  • 12Beauvue
  • 7AmrabatBooked at 50minsSubstituted forGarcíaat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Cuéllar
  • 5Mantovani
  • 6Gumbau
  • 9Guerrero
  • 14García
  • 19Muñoz
  • 24Brasanac
Referee:
Javier Estrada Fernández
Attendance:
39,705

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamLeganés
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away12

