Chelsea to ban fans found 'shaming' club with anti-Semitic language at Watford

Chelsea conceded three late goals in a defeat by Watford on Monday

Chelsea will ban any supporters found to have used anti-Semitic language or behaviour which "shames" the club during the defeat at Watford on Monday.

Chelsea were beaten 4-1 by Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

A report on a Jewish website said one fan was left "disgusted" by chanting from fellow Blues supporters, reporting the incident to stewards at the ground.

"Anti-Semitism has no place in our club, football or wider society," said a Chelsea statement.

The club have launched an investigation in co-operation with Watford and the police.

The statement added: "Anyone found guilty of anti-Semitic language or behaviour will face action from the club, including bans, and will be asked to attend equality education courses.

"We welcome the fact that Chelsea fans have reported this behaviour, which shames our club."

The club last week launched a 'Say No to Anti-Semitism' campaign as part of their own inclusion work through the Building Bridges initiative.