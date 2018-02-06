BBC Sport - FA Cup: Nathan Dyer's 'succinct finish' puts Swansea in control against Notts County
Dyer's 'succinct finish' puts Swans in control
Nathan Dyer scores his second of the match and Swansea's third as they storm into a 3-0 first-half lead against League Two Notts County in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.
