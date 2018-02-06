BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Warrenpoint Town 1-3 Linfield
Linfield come from behind to win at Warrenpoint
Irish
Champions Linfield come from a goal down to clinch victory away to Warrenpoint Town.
After Alan Davidson put the hosts ahead, Jimmy Callacher scored two and fellow defender Mark Haughey netted the third for David Healy's men.
