BBC Sport - ‘The rat in my head that won't stop’ - Accrington's Billy Kee living with severe anxiety
‘The rat in my head that won't stop’
- From the section Accrington
Accrington Stanley striker Billy Kee speaks openly about his struggle with severe anxiety and depression.
If you are affected by the issues in this article, help and support is available at the BBC Action Line http://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired