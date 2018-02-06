Irish Premiership: Crusaders go three points clear by beating Carrick Rangers

Darren Murray celebrates with Crusaders supporters after scoring one of his two goals

Darren Murray scored twice on his debut as Crusaders moved three points clear at the top of the Premiership by winning 3-0 away at Carrick Rangers.

Philip Lowry netted the other goal for Stephen Baxter's side.

Two goals from Jimmy Callacher helped Linfield come from a goal behind to beat Warrenpoint 3-1 at Milltown and move above Cliftonville into fourth.

Glentoran also enjoyed a comeback win at the Oval, winning 2-1 as visitors Ballinamallard ended with nine men.

Crusaders had scored 13 goals in their previous two league games against Carrick this season and only had to wait eight minutes to add to that tally as recent signing from Warrenpoint Murray found the net.

Murray added his second just after the hour mark and Lowry completed the scoring as the north Belfast side recovered from back-to-back defeats by Dungannon Swifts and Cliftonville in the League Cup and Irish Cup respectively.

Stephen Baxter's men are three ahead of nearest challengers Coleraine, with both sides having played 27 games.

Alan Davidson gave Warrenpoint the lead against Linfield but the Blues were level within four minutes as Callacher headed home from a Kirk Millar corner.

The central defender scrambled home his second 15 minutes from time and Mark Haughey made it 3-0 with another header from a corner in the closing stages.

Sean Noble's 34th-minute tap-in put Ballinamallard in the driving seat against Glentoran but the outcome turned on referee Ian McNabb's decision to send off visiting goalkeeper Richard Brush for bringing down Allen outside the area three minutes before the interval.

The Mallards had no substitute goalkeeper on the bench so midfielder James McKenna took over between the sticks but he was unable to prevent Willie Garrett's header from squirming under his body into the net on 68 minutes.

Allen lifted the ball into the net from close range to give Gary Haveron's men only their second win in their last nine home league outings.