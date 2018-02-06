BBC Sport - Ulster players still have belief - Bryn Cunningham
Ulster players still have belief - Cunningham
Ulster's Director of Operations Bryn Cunningham says the Ulster players still have belief as they begin a crucial run of games in the Pro14 against the Southern Kings on Friday night.
Cunningham also thanks Les Kiss for his time as Director of Rugby, as well as looking for 'proud' Ulster performances for the rest of the season.
