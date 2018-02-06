Albert Stuivenberg: Ryan Giggs set to appoint Dutchman to Wales coaching team

Stuivenberg and Giggs formed part of Louis van Gaal's coaching staff during his tenure at Manchester United

Wales manager Ryan Giggs hopes to appoint Dutchman Albert Stuivenberg as part of his coaching team.

Giggs and Stuivenberg formed part of Louis van Gaal's coaching team at Manchester United from 2014 to 2016.

He is currently out of work after being sacked before Christmas as manager of Belgian First Division club Genk.

Stuivenberg also had spells as youth coach at Feyenoord and Al Jazira Club, and as manager of the Netherlands under-17 and under-21 teams.

Giggs has already confirmed Tony Roberts will carry on as goalkeeper coach, whilst it remains unclear whether or not Chris Coleman's assistant Osian Roberts will continue in his role.