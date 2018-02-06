Barry Corr: Cambridge United striker extends deal for rest of season

Barry Corr in action during his first spell at Cambridge
Barry Corr scored 50 league goals in five years at Southend before initially joining Cambridge in 2015

League Two side Cambridge United have extended striker Barry Corr's stay until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has made three substitute appearances for the U's since joining on a three-week non-contract basis last month.

He scored 14 goals in 31 games in his first spell at the club but was released in June after injury problems.

"I'm really happy to be back and pleased to be given the opportunity for the rest of the season," Corr said.

