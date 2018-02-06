Wrexham sign Franks to boost National League promotion bid
National League leaders Wrexham have bolstered their promotion push by signing forward Jonathan Franks on a deal until the end of the season.
Formerly with Middlesbrough and Hartlepool, Franks has been training with St Johnstone in recent weeks.
"It's been a bit of a whirlwind, a mad 24 hours, but also enjoyable and I'm looking forward to getting started," Franks said of joining Wrexham.
Franks is still awaiting international clearance ahead of making his debut.