Wrexham sign Franks to boost National League promotion bid

Jonathan Franks has played one game in the Premier League

National League leaders Wrexham have bolstered their promotion push by signing forward Jonathan Franks on a deal until the end of the season.

Formerly with Middlesbrough and Hartlepool, Franks has been training with St Johnstone in recent weeks.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind, a mad 24 hours, but also enjoyable and I'm looking forward to getting started," Franks said of joining Wrexham.

Franks is still awaiting international clearance ahead of making his debut.