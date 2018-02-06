Matt Bower: Cheltenham Town defender signs new contract
-
- From the section Cheltenham
Cheltenham Town defender Matt Bower has signed a new contract with the League Two Robins until at least the end of the 2018-19 season.
The 19-year-old has featured in four senior games for Gary Johnson's Gloucestershire side.
"I'm delighted that Matt has signed a contract to stay with us," manager Johnson said.
"He has a big future in the game and I'll make sure I look after him and we time his development right."