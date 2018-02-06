BBC Sport - FA Cup: Swansea City 8-1 Notts County highlights
Highlights: Swansea City 8-1 Notts County
- From the section FA Cup
Swansea City ruthlessly demolished League Two Notts County 8-1 to seal their passage to the fifth round of the FA Cup in emphatic fashion.
MATCH REPORT: Swansea City 8-1 Notts County
Watch all of the goals from the FA Cup fourth-round replays here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired