BBC Sport - FA Cup: Rochdale 1-0 Millwall highlights
Highlights: Rochdale 1-0 Millwall
- From the section FA Cup
League One strugglers Rochdale sealed a possible FA Cup fifth-round tie against Tottenham after edging their scrappy fourth-round replay with Millwall.
MATCH REPORT: Rochdale 1-0 Millwall
Watch all of the goals from the FA Cup fourth-round replays here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired