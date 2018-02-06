Steph Houghton & Karen Bardsley: England and Manchester City pair to be assessed

Steph Houghton (left) has 94 caps for England and Karen Bardsley (right) has 71

England captain Steph Houghton and goalkeeper Karen Bardsley will be assessed after picking up ankle and shoulder injuries respectively.

The Manchester City duo suffered the injuries during last week's 0-0 draw against Women's Super League One title rivals Chelsea.

The Lionesses face France on 1 March in the SheBelieves Cup, in what will be Phil Neville's first game in charge.

Matches against Germany and the United States will follow on 4 and 8 March.

Houghton and Bardsley are expected to miss City's home league game against Liverpool on Sunday, and will be sidelined for an as-yet-unspecified length of time.

The injuries ruled both players out of last Sunday's Women's FA Cup fourth-round win at second-tier side Brighton.

City host Swedish club Linkopings in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals on 21 March, before the return leg on 28 March.

