Antonio Conte: Gary Cahill & Thibaut Courtois back Chelsea manager

Media playback is not supported on this device Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says he 'doesn't know' why his side performed so poorly

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill has backed manager Antonio Conte and says the players need to "look in the mirror" following their 4-1 loss at Watford.

After the Blues' second straight three-goal defeat, Conte said "the club have to take another decision" if they think he is not doing a good enough job.

The defending champions are now fourth in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Manchester City.

"Whatever is decided, the players have to take responsibility," Cahill said.

"The manager has done an absolutely unbelievable job."

Conte guided Chelsea to the league title in his debut season but his future has repeatedly been questioned since losing to Burnley on the opening day of the current campaign.

Defender Cahill, who has won the league twice in six years with the Blues, said Monday's defeat at Vicarage Road was the club's "lowest point of the season".

"This is the worst I've felt for quite a while," he told BBC Sport. "Performance-wise, I didn't recognise us or myself. It was abysmal.

"We just need to keep strong. I've been here before at this club - it's about staying calm. It hurts a lot when you come off after a performance like that."

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also gave support to the Italian boss, who has 18 months remaining on his contract.

"We believe in him and we believe in our team," he told the club website. "We have two bad results and we just try to get back, regroup and continue.

"We showed that we wanted to fight, even with 10 men, and that shows we have character, but when you lose twice like that it is not good and there are questions raised."

When asked about his position at the club, Conte told BBC Radio 5 live: "It is the same. I stay here, try to work and put all of myself into the work. The pressure? Which pressure? What is the pressure?"