Leeds United: Paul Heckingbottom leaves Barnsley for Elland Road job

Leeds United have appointed Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom as their new head coach following Sunday's departure of Thomas Christiansen.

The 40-year-old has signed a deal at Elland Road until the end of 2018-19.

Heckingbottom led the Tykes to 14th in the Championship last season, after guiding them up through the League One play-offs.

Leeds are seven points below the play-offs in 10th, while Barnsley are 21st, one point above the relegation zone.

