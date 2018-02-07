Troy Deeney: Watford captain avoids formal action for middle-finger gesture

Troy Deeney
Troy Deeney has been sent off once this season and accepted a separate violent conduct charge

Watford's Troy Deeney will not face any formal action after his middle-finger gesture in Monday's win over Chelsea.

Deeney, 29, was charged by the Football Association over his goal celebration and footage was referred to a panel of three former match officials.

However, they were not unanimous over whether it was a red card offence so no disciplinary action will be taken.

The FA will issue a written warning to Deeney, who said his actions were a response to "transfer speculation".

"I've kept quiet because I realise talking gets me in trouble" he added. "That was a case of letting everyone know I saw everything and I am still here."

Deeney had faced a ban of up to four matches after receiving two red cards already this season. The Watford captain accepted a violent conduct charge and a three-match suspension after clashing with Stoke's Joe Allen in October.

The striker was then given a four-game ban having lost an appeal against the red card he received for a challenge on Huddersfield's Collin Quaner in December.

The FA gave Dele Alli a one-match suspension and a £3,800 fine for making a middle-finger gesture earlier this season.

The Tottenham midfielder claimed his gesture was aimed at England team-mate Kyle Walker and not at match officials.

