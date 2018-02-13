League Two
Luton19:45Crawley
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Crawley Town

Match report will appear here.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton32197668313764
2Accrington31184955371858
3Wycombe31168760441656
4Notts County31159752341854
5Swindon32173124944554
6Mansfield311411646341253
7Exeter30164104135652
8Lincoln City311311743301350
9Coventry311551135251050
10Crawley32146123736148
11Colchester32121194338547
12Newport31121094138346
13Carlisle31119114342142
14Cheltenham32109134647-139
15Stevenage32109134145-439
16Cambridge31109122841-1339
17Grimsby3399152947-1836
18Yeovil3198144350-735
19Port Vale3297163546-1134
20Morecambe31710142941-1231
21Crewe3193193553-1830
22Forest Green3185183354-2129
23Chesterfield3176183155-2427
24Barnet3167183046-1625
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired