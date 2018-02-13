Colchester United v Coventry City
-
- From the section League Two
Match report will appear here.
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Luton
|32
|19
|7
|6
|68
|31
|37
|64
|2
|Accrington
|31
|18
|4
|9
|55
|37
|18
|58
|3
|Wycombe
|31
|16
|8
|7
|60
|44
|16
|56
|4
|Notts County
|31
|15
|9
|7
|52
|34
|18
|54
|5
|Swindon
|32
|17
|3
|12
|49
|44
|5
|54
|6
|Mansfield
|31
|14
|11
|6
|46
|34
|12
|53
|7
|Exeter
|30
|16
|4
|10
|41
|35
|6
|52
|8
|Lincoln City
|31
|13
|11
|7
|43
|30
|13
|50
|9
|Coventry
|31
|15
|5
|11
|35
|25
|10
|50
|10
|Crawley
|32
|14
|6
|12
|37
|36
|1
|48
|11
|Colchester
|32
|12
|11
|9
|43
|38
|5
|47
|12
|Newport
|31
|12
|10
|9
|41
|38
|3
|46
|13
|Carlisle
|31
|11
|9
|11
|43
|42
|1
|42
|14
|Cheltenham
|32
|10
|9
|13
|46
|47
|-1
|39
|15
|Stevenage
|32
|10
|9
|13
|41
|45
|-4
|39
|16
|Cambridge
|31
|10
|9
|12
|28
|41
|-13
|39
|17
|Grimsby
|33
|9
|9
|15
|29
|47
|-18
|36
|18
|Yeovil
|31
|9
|8
|14
|43
|50
|-7
|35
|19
|Port Vale
|32
|9
|7
|16
|35
|46
|-11
|34
|20
|Morecambe
|31
|7
|10
|14
|29
|41
|-12
|31
|21
|Crewe
|31
|9
|3
|19
|35
|53
|-18
|30
|22
|Forest Green
|31
|8
|5
|18
|33
|54
|-21
|29
|23
|Chesterfield
|31
|7
|6
|18
|31
|55
|-24
|27
|24
|Barnet
|31
|6
|7
|18
|30
|46
|-16
|25
