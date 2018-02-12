League Two
Mansfield19:45Newport
Venue: One Call Stadium

Mansfield Town v Newport County

Hayden White
Mansfield Hayden White returns for the first time since 20 January when he was sent off against Cheltenham

Mansfield are boosted by the return of three players for Newport's visit.

Captain Zander Diamond, defender Hayden White and midfielder Jacob Mellis all trained over the weekend and could be in contention, but David Mirfin remains out after undergoing knee surgery.

Newport County are likely to be without striker Paul Hayes who has a groin strain and he will be assessed.

The Exiles have no new injury concerns after their game with Forest Green Rovers was postponed on Saturday.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 13th February 2018

  • MansfieldMansfield Town19:45NewportNewport County
  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley19:45CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield19:45CambridgeCambridge United
  • ColchesterColchester United19:45CoventryCoventry City
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers19:45StevenageStevenage
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City19:45CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • LutonLuton Town19:45CrawleyCrawley Town
  • Notts CountyNotts County19:45CarlisleCarlisle United
  • Port ValePort Vale19:45ExeterExeter City
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers19:45SwindonSwindon Town
  • YeovilYeovil Town19:45BarnetBarnet

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton32197668313764
2Accrington31184955371858
3Wycombe31168760441656
4Notts County31159752341854
5Swindon32173124944554
6Mansfield311411646341253
7Exeter30164104135652
8Lincoln City311311743301350
9Coventry311551135251050
10Crawley32146123736148
11Colchester32121194338547
12Newport31121094138346
13Carlisle31119114342142
14Cheltenham32109134647-139
15Stevenage32109134145-439
16Cambridge31109122841-1339
17Grimsby3399152947-1836
18Yeovil3198144350-735
19Port Vale3297163546-1134
20Morecambe31710142941-1231
21Crewe3193193553-1830
22Forest Green3185183354-2129
23Chesterfield3176183155-2427
24Barnet3167183046-1625
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired