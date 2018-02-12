Mansfield Town v Newport County

Mansfield Hayden White returns for the first time since 20 January when he was sent off against Cheltenham

Mansfield are boosted by the return of three players for Newport's visit.

Captain Zander Diamond, defender Hayden White and midfielder Jacob Mellis all trained over the weekend and could be in contention, but David Mirfin remains out after undergoing knee surgery.

Newport County are likely to be without striker Paul Hayes who has a groin strain and he will be assessed.

The Exiles have no new injury concerns after their game with Forest Green Rovers was postponed on Saturday.