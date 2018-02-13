Oldham Athletic v Milton Keynes Dons
-
- From the section League One
Match report will appear here.
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|29
|19
|6
|4
|56
|16
|40
|63
|2
|Shrewsbury
|30
|18
|7
|5
|40
|23
|17
|61
|3
|Blackburn
|31
|17
|9
|5
|56
|31
|25
|60
|4
|Scunthorpe
|32
|15
|9
|8
|46
|34
|12
|54
|5
|Rotherham
|31
|16
|5
|10
|52
|37
|15
|53
|6
|Bradford
|32
|15
|4
|13
|47
|49
|-2
|49
|7
|Charlton
|30
|13
|8
|9
|40
|37
|3
|47
|8
|Portsmouth
|31
|14
|4
|13
|38
|36
|2
|46
|9
|Peterborough
|30
|12
|8
|10
|47
|39
|8
|44
|10
|Plymouth
|32
|12
|8
|12
|37
|40
|-3
|44
|11
|Bristol Rovers
|31
|13
|3
|15
|45
|48
|-3
|42
|12
|Oxford Utd
|31
|11
|8
|12
|48
|47
|1
|41
|13
|Gillingham
|31
|10
|11
|10
|35
|35
|0
|41
|14
|Southend
|31
|11
|7
|13
|39
|50
|-11
|40
|15
|Doncaster
|32
|9
|12
|11
|37
|38
|-1
|39
|16
|Walsall
|30
|9
|10
|11
|38
|43
|-5
|37
|17
|Fleetwood
|30
|10
|6
|14
|42
|48
|-6
|36
|18
|Northampton
|32
|10
|6
|16
|31
|52
|-21
|36
|19
|Blackpool
|31
|8
|11
|12
|37
|43
|-6
|35
|20
|Wimbledon
|31
|9
|7
|15
|30
|38
|-8
|34
|21
|Oldham
|32
|8
|9
|15
|45
|58
|-13
|33
|22
|MK Dons
|30
|7
|9
|14
|30
|43
|-13
|30
|23
|Rochdale
|27
|5
|10
|12
|27
|37
|-10
|25
|24
|Bury
|31
|6
|7
|18
|26
|47
|-21
|25
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired