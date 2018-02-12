Cardiff City v Bolton Wanderers
Gary Madine (broken nose) could miss out on the chance to face former club Bolton for the first time since joining Cardiff on transfer deadline day.
The Bluebirds have no other new injury or suspension concerns from Friday's 1-1 draw with Millwall.
Bolton could recall striker Adam Le Fondre to the starting line-up after he came off the bench to score the equaliser against Fulham on Saturday.
Craig Noone remains doubtful with a minor knee problem.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 65%
|Draw 21%
|Away win 14%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Cardiff haven't kept a league clean sheet against Bolton since January 1989, conceding in all nine matches since (W2 D1 L6).
- Only one of the last 20 meetings between these teams in all competitions has ended as a draw.
- The Bluebirds are unbeaten in four league games (W2 D2) since a run of four consecutive defeats.
- Bolton have the worst away record in the Championship this season (P14 W1 D5 L8), collecting fewer points than any other side (8).
- Neil Warnock has ended on the winning side in one of his past seven league meetings with Bolton (D3 L3) and has lost his past three meetings against Phil Parkinson in all competitions.
- Only Burton (29) and Ipswich (36) have had fewer shots on target in away Championship games this season than Bolton (41).