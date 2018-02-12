Championship
Cardiff19:45Bolton
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Bolton Wanderers

Bolton striker Gary Madine
Gary Madine scored 10 goals in 29 games for Bolton this season before joining Cardiff City
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT

Gary Madine (broken nose) could miss out on the chance to face former club Bolton for the first time since joining Cardiff on transfer deadline day.

The Bluebirds have no other new injury or suspension concerns from Friday's 1-1 draw with Millwall.

Bolton could recall striker Adam Le Fondre to the starting line-up after he came off the bench to score the equaliser against Fulham on Saturday.

Craig Noone remains doubtful with a minor knee problem.

SAM's prediction
Home win 65%Draw 21%Away win 14%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Cardiff haven't kept a league clean sheet against Bolton since January 1989, conceding in all nine matches since (W2 D1 L6).
  • Only one of the last 20 meetings between these teams in all competitions has ended as a draw.
  • The Bluebirds are unbeaten in four league games (W2 D2) since a run of four consecutive defeats.
  • Bolton have the worst away record in the Championship this season (P14 W1 D5 L8), collecting fewer points than any other side (8).
  • Neil Warnock has ended on the winning side in one of his past seven league meetings with Bolton (D3 L3) and has lost his past three meetings against Phil Parkinson in all competitions.
  • Only Burton (29) and Ipswich (36) have had fewer shots on target in away Championship games this season than Bolton (41).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves31225456233371
2Aston Villa31178648272159
3Derby311610548242458
4Cardiff30167745271855
5Fulham311410752361652
6Bristol City31141074536952
7Preston31121363830849
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough311461140291148
10Brentford31111194340344
11Leeds31135134239344
12Ipswich31135134341244
13Norwich31128113134-344
14Millwall31912103634239
15QPR3199133344-1136
16Nottm Forest31112183550-1535
17Sheff Wed31713113238-634
18Reading3188153441-732
19Bolton3079142847-1930
20Birmingham3186172243-2130
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland31511153455-2126
24Burton3167182458-3425
View full Championship table

