Cardiff City v Bolton Wanderers

Gary Madine scored 10 goals in 29 games for Bolton this season before joining Cardiff City

Gary Madine (broken nose) could miss out on the chance to face former club Bolton for the first time since joining Cardiff on transfer deadline day.

The Bluebirds have no other new injury or suspension concerns from Friday's 1-1 draw with Millwall.

Bolton could recall striker Adam Le Fondre to the starting line-up after he came off the bench to score the equaliser against Fulham on Saturday.

Craig Noone remains doubtful with a minor knee problem.

SAM's prediction Home win 65% Draw 21% Away win 14%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts