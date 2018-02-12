Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County

Derby's top-scorer Matej Vydra (right) has scored 17 Championship goals in 25 starts this season

Sheffield Wednesday welcome defenders Glenn Loovens and Daniel Pudil back from illness and suspension.

Midfielder David Jones went off with a head injury in Saturday's draw with Barnsley, but should be able to play.

Derby have a trio of injury concerns with Curtis Davies (hip), midfielder George Thorne (back) and striker Matej Vydra (groin) all sustaining knocks in the 1-1 draw against Norwich City.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell remains sidelined with a broken finger.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"Everyone knows we have a lot of injury problems. It is a situation I have to handle and make the best of.

"There are 10 players who are not fit and they are players who would be in the first XI.

"I believe we have an opportunity to win. There is always a chance and that is what we will try to do."

Derby County manager Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby:

"We had a little bit of a lack of energy against Norwich. We didn't get close enough to them when we didn't have the ball. And when we did have it, we didn't look bright enough - particularly in the second half.

"I'm saying that, but defensively we have only conceded in open play once in 15 games and every time I say that I have to check because it's an astonishing record.

"The problem is that we will be compared to teams around. We have been on a fantastic run but Aston Villa have won seven in a row.

"We will have to make some changes on Tuesday. One or two I thought about involving against Norwich for one or two that were in the team that it looked like it might have been a game too far."

SAM's prediction Home win 30% Draw 29% Away win 41%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts