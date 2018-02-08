Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal: Pick your combined north London XI

Tottenham host north London rivals Arsenal in Saturday's early Premier League kick-off at 12:30 GMT.

Spurs are fifth, four points and one place above the Gunners.

But Arsene Wenger's side brought in some big hitters late in the transfer window, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moving to Emirates Stadium.

So we'd like to know who you would pick in a joint Spurs-Arsenal XI.

Harry Kane or Aubameyang? Or both? Dele Alli or Mesut Ozil, Petr Cech or Hugo Lloris, Hector Bellerin or Kieran Tripper (or Serge Aurier)? Have a go and use #bbcfootball on Twitter to share your results with your friends and the world.

Your combined Spurs and Arsenal XI

Pick your XI from our list and share with your friends.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Cardio Tennis

Cardio Tennis

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired