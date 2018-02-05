Tuesday's back pages

Mirror
The Mirror leads on Antonio Conte's future after Watford's 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea
Express
The Express reports on referee Jon Moss, who was "misguided" when he asked for TV help in Tottenham's draw at Liverpool on Sunday
Star
The Star called Conte's situation 'a mess'
Telegraph
The Telegraph also reports on Chelsea's heavy defeat at Vicarage Road
Guardian
The Guardian reflects on the Munich air disaster on what is the 60th anniversary of the tragedy
Mail
The Mail reports on Harry Kane's response to accusations of diving against Liverpool at the weekend
Times
The Times runs an exclusive on a possible winter break that could be introduced to the Premier League by 2022
Sun
The Sun also leads on Antonio Conte as his future at Chelsea hangs in the balance
Independent
Antonio Conte continues to dominate the back pages, with the Independent asking if his side's latest defeat is the final straw for Chelsea.

