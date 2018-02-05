Adam Lallana: Liverpool midfielder sent off in under-23 match

Adam Lallana grapples with George Marsh before later being sent off after grabbing the Spurs youngster around the neck

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana was sent off for violent conduct on his return from injury in an under-23 match against Tottenham.

Lallana, 29, reacted angrily after an aerial challenge by George Marsh, jumping to his feet and grabbing the 19-year-old around the neck.

The England international was dragged away by team-mate Danny Ings before being dismissed.

"I've never seen Adam react like that," said under-23 manager Neil Critchley.

Lallana has started only one game for Jurgen Klopp's first team this term, after missing the first half of the campaign with a thigh injury suffered in pre-season.

He returned to action in November, but a groin injury has forced him to miss the Reds' past three matches.

Spurs recorded a 1-0 win in the game at Stevenage thanks to Jack Roles' strike early in the second half.

Liverpool finished the game with nine men after youngster George Johnston was also sent off for two bookable offences.