Riyad Mahrez: Leicester midfielder acting like 'big baby' since move fell through - Chris Sutton

Mahrez joined Leicester from French club Le Havre in the January transfer window of 2014

Leicester midfielder Riyad Mahrez has been acting like "a big baby" since a potential deadline-day move to Manchester City fell through, former England striker Chris Sutton said.

Mahrez, 26, who helped Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016, handed in a transfer request in January.

Foxes boss Claude Puel vowed to help the Algerian back into the fold, but Mahrez has not played since 20 January.

"If I was one of his team-mates I'd be deeply unhappy with him," Sutton said.

Mahrez had been hoping for a move to Premier League leaders Manchester City, but their valuation of £60m for him fell significantly below Leicester's.

The attacking midfielder, who has scored 35 goals and contributed 24 assists in 127 top-flight appearances, has frequently been linked with a move since Leicester's title win, with Italian side Roma having three bids rejected last summer.

Algeria coach Rabah Madjer said Mahrez "deserves better than Leicester" but urged his player to resume training.

Mahrez missed training last week and was not considered for Saturday's 1-1 draw with Swansea.

Sutton, who won the Premier League with Blackburn in 1995, told BBC Radio 5 live's Monday Night Club: "He's a big baby isn't he? Leicester has put him on the map.

"He's disappointed not to go to a bigger club, I understand that, but he has to see out his contract - so get on with it.

"He is letting his managers and his team-mates down."

Former England international Ian Wright questioned why Mahrez's agents had not put a release clause in his contract with the Foxes.

"They have got to take the blame because they were happy to sign that deal," he said. "They have totally let him down. I can't see him getting over it."