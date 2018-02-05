Ben Watson: Nottingham Forest sign midfielder on two-and-a-half-year deal

Ben Watson
Ben Watson made 78 appearances for Watford, scoring two goals

Nottingham Forest have signed midfielder Ben Watson on a two-and-a-half-year deal after his release by Premier League side Watford last week.

The 32-year-old is a graduate of Crystal Palace's academy and joined Wigan for £2m in January 2009.

He spent six years with the Latics, scoring the last-minute winner in the 2013 FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

Watson joined Watford in January 2015 and scored twice in 78 appearances.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired