BBC Sport - Harry Gregg's poignant poem for Busby Babes

  From the section Irish

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg recites a poem in memory of his former team-mates who died in the Munich air crash 60 years ago this week.

Gregg and Bobby Charlton are the only two members of the team still alive today and the 85-year-old will return to Manchester United for the last time this week, with a memorial service planned at Old Trafford.

