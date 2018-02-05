Clarence Seedorf: Deportivo La Coruna hire Dutchman as manager

Clarence Seedorf is Deportivo's third manager of the season

La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna have named Clarence Seedorf as their manager until the end of the season.

The former Real Madrid and Netherlands midfielder has had two managerial roles - with AC Milan in 2014 and Chinese club Shenzhen in 2016 - and both lasted less than six months.

He had been linked with the Oldham Athletic job earlier this season before they hired Richie Wellens.

Deportivo - who are in the bottom three - sacked Cristobal Parralo on Sunday.

Parralo had only replaced Pepe Mel in October.